FLORES , Ygnacio "Nacho"



age 88, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 to join his beloved wife Margarita T Flores. Nacho was born on January 28, 1932 to Ramon & Librada Flores.



He is survived by his children, Thelma Flores, Alma Ortega (Ildegardo), Mario Flores (Sara Little), and Maguina Hernandez (Esteban). His grandchildren, Andrea, Arturo, Alexis (Fernando), Jonathon (Tiffany), Anthony (Carla), and Jeulia. His great-grandchildren, Ayana, Dante, Miabella, Amiah, Anthony Jr., and Jordyn. He was preceded in death by his siblings Ramona Torrez, Manuel Flores, and Elena Manciet. Nacho joined the US Army in March of 1950 where he Honorably served his Country for six years, including Combat in the Korean War and deployment in Germany. After his Military career, he lived with his family in Los Angeles, CA, Leupp, AZ, and settled in Tucson, AZ in 1967. Nacho and his beloved wife Margarita lived in their home on 32nd Street for over 40 years. Nacho worked for Pima County Parks and Recreation as a Horticulturist where he proudly retired in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling with his wife, children, and grandchildren, especially to San Diego, CA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Quirrin Family and staff at Rosa's Little House for the exceptional care he was given. Thank you for being such a wonderful Father and Tata. Thank you for everything you did for us, for being so patient, loving, and for always making us laugh. You had the best sense of humor, there was never a dull moment with you. You always brightened our day. We will miss you dearly but are consoled with knowing that you are now resting in peace with the Love of your Life, our beloved Mom/Nana, reunited in Heaven. We will remember you and love you always. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









