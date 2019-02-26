BRASSARD, Yoli August 19, 1950 - February 23, 2019 Yoli Brassard, 68, passed away in the arms of her beloved husband, Tom D. Brassard, on February 23, 2019. She is also survived by her son, Phillip "Michael" Flores; parents, Frank and Emma Coronado; sister, Lisa (Coronado) Reesing and husband, Tom; brothers, Ernie Coronado (Mary), Frank Coronado, Oscar Coronado (Diane) and Dan Coronado (Martha); granddaughter, Alicia Castillo; uncle, Gilbert Coronado (Barbara); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, two God-daughters, God-son, and many cousins. A Mass Celebration is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 26, 2019