DORLAND, Yvonne Y. March 25, 1934 - February 10, 2019 Sierra Vista- Yvonne Y. (Rogers) Dorland, 84, of Hereford passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Yvonne, daughter of the late Howard L. and Zella L. (Rogo) Rogers was born in Flint, Michigan on March 25, 1934. Raised in Flint, Michigan she was educated there and resided there before moving to Arizona in 1964. Yvonne has resided in Hereford, Arizona for the past 44 years. While living here she attended the University of Arizona. She was married to her husband, Richard W. Dorland in 1955. Yvonne was a member of the Eastern Star Ladies Oriental Shrine and the Oriental Patrol. She also volunteered at the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center since 1981. In addition to her parents, Yvonne was predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Dorland; a daughter, Danielle; brothers, Donald and Larry Rogers, and sisters, Leslie Wilson and Jacquelyn Blue. She is survived by her brother, Gene Rogers and his wife Mary along with many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours for Yvonne will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the HATFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A graveside Service will follow in Cochise Memory Gardens, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista.





