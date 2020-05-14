Anne Mary Williams, 90, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Troy, MI, died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at La Posada at Park Centre. Anne was born on October 22, 1929 in Detroit, MI, the only child of Gustav and Edith (Rauh) Schubert. After graduating from high school, Anne entered a nursing program in Detroit and soon after met the love of her life on a blind date, Whalley Herbert Williams, son of Floyd Sr. and Lillian (Mihlader) Williams. Anne and Whalley were married on April 1, 1949. After their youngest child entered school, Anne earned her associate's degree and worked as a medical technician. Anne and Whalley retired to Green Valley in 1987 where they enjoyed traveling and volunteering. Anne became an avid and expert quilter, winning numerous awards, and founded the Green Valley Quilt Sewciety in 1988. Anne will be remembered for her hospitality, love of music and gardening, amazing Scrabble skills, needle work, and numerous cherished quilts, many of which she made for friends and family, and many she generously donated to charity.
Anne is survived by four children, Kathrine (Philip) Steel of Rochester, MI, Michael Williams of Tucson, AZ, Margaret Williams of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Theodore (Karen) Williams of Bellingham, WA; her sister-in-law, Joyce Williams of Ferndale, MI, five grandchildren, Michael (Brian), Tracey, Alan (Sarah), David, and Aria, two great grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah, nephews and nieces, Larry (Nancy), Janet, John (Linda), Joanne (Rick), and special friends Christmas and Frank Wakefield and Kimberly Hubbard. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Whalley, her parents and her parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, Floyd Jr., John, and John's wife June, and nieces, Bonnie and Terry. A memorial service is being planned.
Please visit annemwilliams.blogspot.com to view a celebration of Anne's life and to share your memories.
Published in Tucson Local Media from May 14 to Jun. 5, 2020.