Anthony Palazzo
Anthony Palazzo, 87, passed away June 29, 2020. Joined in heaven with wife Rita and grandson Joseph.
Loving father of Dominic (Charlotte) and Ben (Mary).
Proud grandfather of Joseph, Nick, Renatta, Adrienne. Great grandfather of Aidan, Charlotte, and Cooper.
Tony, an Italian immigrant, moved with his family to Ohio in 1952 and relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1964. He was hard working and loved fishing. His many stories of family and friends will live on in memory.
Private family services held at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, AZ, where he lay to rest.

Published in Tucson Local Media from Aug. 7 to Sep. 3, 2020.
