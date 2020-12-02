1/1
Antonia Leonard
{ "" }
Antonia Leonard joined her husband Richard Leonard in Heaven on 10/29/2020. She is survived by her children Stephanie Bickel, Robert Leonard, and Richard Leonard (Amy). Her grandchildren Caitlin Bickel (Riley) , Hunter Leonard, and Conner Leonard. Her great grandchildren Aria Carpenter and Elijiah Carpenter. Her sisters Norma Epperson (Ronnie) and Irene Lopez (Jesse).

Toni lived her life constantly caring, loving and giving to others - always putting herself and her needs last. She left a huge footprint in this world by the love and kindness that she spread everywhere she went and to everyone she met. Her strength and determination was evident in how much she fought both in life and in her battle to recover after her two major strokes. She will be dearly missed by all and is a shining example that grief is the price we pay for love and we were truly blessed to be loved by Toni. The angels should celebrate they have welcomed one of their best home

December 5th, 2020
1pm
2544 N Country Club Tucson, Az 85716

Published in Tucson Local Media from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31, 2020.
