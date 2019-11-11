|
Beth (Eastman) French, 69, a longtime resident of Reading, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday evening, October 19. She was the wife of the late John E. French.
Born in Lynn and raised in Reading, she was the daughter of the late George D., and the late Ruth (Young) Eastman. Beth attended Reading schools, and worked for many years at the MassBank branches in Reading and Lowell.
Upon retiring, Beth and her late husband John moved to Tucson, Arizona where they spent the next 15 years. As John's health declined, she devoted her time caring for him until his passing in 2012. Beth came back to Reading to be with family in 2016.
Beth was a devoted and loving matriarch to her family. She loved sewing doll clothes, blankets, and other items for all of her family. She loved singing and show tunes and could often be heard just singing around the house or in the car. In her younger years, she was a member of the Order of the Amaranth. She also joined the Reading Community Singers for several sessions and was active with The Sons of Norway.
Beth is survived by one son, Sean Turner and his partner Louise Brazie of Auburndale, Florida; two daughters, Vicki Fortin and her husband Norman of Reading, and Jenn Bouchie and her husband Matt of Clearwater, Florida; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Beth is further survived by one sister, the Reverend Marcia Dorey and her late husband Jack of Wilmington, Vermont; and one brother, Brian Eastman and his wife Pamela of Cape Cod; and she was preceded in death by one brother, the late Damon Eastman.
