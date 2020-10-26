

Carolin Ann Peipelman passed peacefully on October 9th, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her son, Karl L. Peipelman, by her parents Effie Etta McGuire and Nathan Addis McGuire, by three brothers, Don Snow, Marvin McGuire and Thomas McGuire, by four sisters, Marjorie Karman, Vernice Langle, Martha Landford and Alice White and by two half-sisters, Ella and Marion. She is survived by her husband, Fred Peipelman, daughter Lauren Hohl, Son in Law Alex Hohl and grandson, Antonio Fredrick Hohl, and by four sisters, Georgia Carter, Sarah Jane Zlatf, Elizabeth Betty Steinback, and Effie Loraine McGuire.

Carolin was born in Whiskey Creek, New Mexico on August 29th, 1943. Shortly thereafter the family moved several times, finally settling in the Denver, Colorado area where Carolin grew up and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961. She then moved to Roswell, New Mexico, where she met and, on May 9th, 1964, married Fred. They had two children, Karl Lannes and Lauren Ruth. After moving to Farmington, New Mexico in 1981, Carolin began taking courses at San Juan College, earning an Associate Degree with a GPA of 3.70. She then went on to Ft. Lewis College, Durango, Colorado, where she earned her BA in Psychology with a GPA of 3.32

In 1990, the family realized a long-time dream of moving to Montana. In 1997, Carolin earned a MS degree in Child Development at Montana State University with a GPA of 3.5. In 1998, she was accepted into the MSU chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International. Then, also in 1998, she opened the Happy Hours Learning Center in Belgrade, Montana. This center was dedicated to, among other programs, mainstreaming special needs children as much as possible by specialized training and by mingling them with more advanced children. While their curriculum differed, the more advanced students learned about understanding special needs, the special children gained positive role models and the program was a huge success. Carolin received several invitations over the years to present her methods to several other schools and teachers' organizations.

Throughout her life, she was a dedicated Christian and was very active in her Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Lay Eucharistic Visitor, Anglican Deaconess, and by working with numerous youth groups. In 1989, she was accepted into the Master of Arts in Christian Education degree program at the Methodist Theological School in Ohio, an offer she had to decline because of the frequent moves required by her husband's career. She was a Deaconess in the Southwest Diocese of the Anglican Church until 2013. Then in 2014, after instruction by Fr. Robert Rankin and others, Carolin and Fred became members of the Byzantine Catholic Church, where they remain. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store