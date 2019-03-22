|
Celia J. Hinojos was born February 14, 1931. We lost her on March 19, 2019. She was married to Jacinto Hinojos who she lost 42 years ago. She is survived by their 5 children Sarah Hinojos, Johnny Hinojos, Becky Bemis, Kathy Quiroga, Sally Turner, her 8 grandchildren and her 21 great grandchildren. We have suffered a great loss. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed. Services to honor her, as she moves on to return to her husband for eternity, will be held at Sacred Heart Church.
Published in Tucson Local Media on Mar. 28, 2019