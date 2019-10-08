Home

Mrs. Frances Cranmer, age 75, of Tucson, formerly a long time resident of Toms River, NJ, passed away at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on Saturday night, October 5, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1944 to the late Frank and Clara (Goldthorp) Frazer. She was known for her sweet demeanor and positive spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cranmer. Frances is survived by her life partner, Eric Noponen, a daughter, Abbie Hlavacek (Todd), and three grandchildren, Connor, Carson and Callie. She enjoyed arts, crafts and spending time with her life partner and kids. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. There will be a private Celebration of Life to celebrate Frances' life.
