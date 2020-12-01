Jane Loring Davidson of Oracle, Ariz. passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 15 at the age of 94.



Jane is predeceased by her son, Daniel Scott Davidson, and loving husband, Francis Ray Davidson, who both passed away in 2014. Jane and Ray were married for 63 years.



Jane is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother William Symonds, son John Michael Davidson, daughter Lynne Davidson Wescott, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Jane was born in Weslaco, Texas on October 17, 1926. She graduated from high school in St. Louis, Missouri and went on to earn a BA in Social Work from the University of Missouri. After graduating, she accepted a job as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. She went on to work as a bilingual flight attendant flying from New Orleans, Louis. to Cuba. Jane raised her family in Dallas, Tex. and then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where they lived for many years. When her kids were grown, Jane and Ray moved to Orange County, Calif. and Jane went on to work as the Activities Director for a Marriott owned property for 15 years. It was there that she discovered line dancing.



Jane was a highly skilled bridge player and loved line dancing; she taught dance classes for many years. She spent the last three years of her life living with her daughter, Lynne and son-in-law Phil in Oracle, Arizona.



Cards may be sent to: Lynne Wescott, 59837 East Arroyo Grande Drive, Oracle, Ariz. 85623.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store