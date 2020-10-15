Janet McBride passed away on September 26th at the age of 82, born on August 31st, 1948. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; Robert & Elaine Soelle, 2 younger sisters, Jerilea Schultz & Jayne Schnabl and her eldest daughter; Janelle Ragain. She leaves a large family behind including her 2 daughters; Toni Layman & Samantha(Jim)Fortney, an older sister; Jill(Jerald) Bently and 2 younger brothers; John Soelle & Jim(Paula) Soelle, as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews etc. and friends.

Janet was a very loving woman who cared deeply for those lucky enough to be in her life. Always putting others needs in front of her own. Her grandchildren loved her very much and knew her as Nana. They knew that if they ended up at Nana's house, they were getting spoiled while they were there. Janet loved music and was an amazing dancer back in her day, and she could always cheer a person up no matter how down they were. If her usual antics didn't work, then you got to enjoy her "Trick around Lucky's parking lot"(driving in circles around the light posts) then her "Other trick around Lucky's parking lot" (driving circles in the opposite direction).

MOM YOU WILL BE MISSED VERY MUCH BY SO MANY!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!



There will be a private "Celebration of Life" for Janet at her daughters home on the 17th of October, that will include family and just a few close friends.



