Jay Merrill Donnovan
Born July 6, 1929, passed away November 6th, 2019. Jay was born in Rochester, NY, graduated from the University of Rochester, and was enlisted in the Marine Corps. Jay was happily married for nearly 53 years to his wife, Jackie. Following a successful career at GE, Jay enjoyed traveling, playing golf, singing and volunteering. Jay was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Redshaw and Doris Greenfield. In addition to Jackie, Jay is survived by his sister, Jane, in New York. He is also survived by Jackie's siblings, Marilyn, Elaine and Mel, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial Service followed by Military Honors and a reception will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Alive Church, 9662 N La Cholla Blvd. in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jay's name to the University of Rochester.
Published in Tucson Local Media on Jan. 15, 2020