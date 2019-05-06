Lauren Nicole Sherwood-Sutherland

Lauren was born on June 17, 1992. She Left this world on May 21, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. It is hard to know why life is so short for a beautiful woman, who had much joy and happiness in her life. Sometimes it seems so hard to comprehend that she is no longer here, but all the happy memories will help to keep you near and dear to our hearts. There is not a day that goes by that you are not thought of or mentioned in a conversation. Your love and kindness will give us the strength to walk this life without you, till we meet again. We love you always and forever.

Lauren now rests in the breezeway at the Marana Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, daughter, parents, sister, grandparents, as well as a niece and nephew. Published in Tucson Local Media on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary