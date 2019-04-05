Aug. 7, 1978 - Feb. 12, 2019

Laurie Zug Draegeth died Feb. 12, 2019 in Oro Valley, Arizona. She was 40 years old.

Laurie was born Aug. 7, 1978 to John Herbert and Dora Cajen Zug in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster in 1996. In 2010, she graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in English.

Laurie was a skilled, self-taught artist and cook, an impassioned teacher, and a lifelong aficionado and creator of mystery, fantasy, and science fiction stories and illustrations. Her youth was dedicated to writing, and her adult life revolved around caring for and educating her two beloved daughters. In addition to English, she spoke French and Japanese. She was a substitute teacher in Tucson, working on her certification to teach full time. She also taught English online to children in China, Brazil and beyond.

Laurie is survived by her husband, daughters, parents, siblings Mark, Julie, Natalie, and Andy, as well as many nieces and nephews.