Marjorie Lois Tucker, 97, of Sahuarita, AZ, formerly of Lagro, Indiana, died at 6:46 am, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Familly Loving Kare in Sahuarita, She was born August, 1923 in Wabash County, Indiana, to Reuben and Thelma (Aughinbaugh) Keaffaber.



She is survived by her son Jerry (Cathy) Smith of Sahuarita, AZ, son-in-law, John O'Connor of Indianapolis, IN, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and her sister Gloria Long, Wabash, IN. She was preceeded in death by her parents, two husbands, Elvin E. Smith and Frencis E.Tucker, two children, Jack D. Smith, Peggy I. O'Connor, one Grandson, Michael E. Smith, 3 brothers and a sister.



Memorial services will be Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Sahuarita, 3055 W. Helmet Peak Rd.



