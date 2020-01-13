|
Paula passed peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon after a valiant
struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in San Francisco, raised in Burlingame, CA, she graduated with a degree in biological sciences from Stanford University in 1952.
Paula spent 42 years calling Tucson home. She adored hiking in her beloved Sonoran Desert. An adventurer & spiritual seeker, she was open-minded, socially & politically engaged and fiercely independent. In 1983, she 'found her calling', as she put it, as a massage therapist after dabbling in various careers.
She was a friend to many through the various circles of which she was a part –
the Grandmother's Gatherings which were so important to her, the Heart Circle, the Unitarian Church in her early days in Tucson, St. Francis in the Foothills, the Desert Devas & the Joh-Rei Fellowship. Paula was appreciated for her sweet gentle spirit, kind thoughtful nature, her profound soul & her fierce independence.
She loved singing & sang in various choirs over the years. She had a passion for dancing and was a competition ballroom dancer in her 30's. After her move to Tucson, she loved Scottish Country dancing and contra dancing. She was also a keen yoga practitioner.
Her adventurous nature took her to Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Bali, Japan, Scotland and England. Paula made many pilgrimages up to British Columbia, Canada to visit her family and maintain connections with them. She also made many, many visits to see her daughter, Janice, and granddaughter, Allie, of whom she was so proud.
Open to change at the age of 84, Paula moved to Oregon to live near her daughter, Karen. The Paula Brigade, as her daughter called her circle of Oregon friends, loved & appreciated Paula's quiet humor, intelligence, wit & stories.
She is survived by daughter Karen Olch of Eugene, OR; daughter Janice Olch & granddaughter Allie Girmus of Santa Fe, NM; extended family & beloved cousins
Judy Maglio & Dorothy Wayling of British Columbia, Canada; as well as countless dear friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering took place Sunday October 27, 2019 at 1 pm at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. We celebrated Paula and shared stories of a life well lived.
Donations to honor Paula can be made to: Parkinsons Resources of Oregon, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Natural Resources Defense Council, League of Women Voters or the ACLU.
Paula made the decision to donate her body for medical education and research.
This story, aired on KLCC-FM in Eugene, tells of her final inspiring journey as an educator and teacher.
https://www.klcc.org/post/eugene-woman-gives-ultimate-gift-whole-body-donation-medical-science
Published in Tucson Local Media on Oct. 3, 2019