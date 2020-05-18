Raymond O.P. Farrish



Dr. Raymond O'Connor Paul Farrish, 89, an emeritus professor of agricultural economics at the University of Connecticut, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at his assisted living center in Tucson. He was the widower of Ruth Ann Levy Farrish, and he leaves his devoted partner, Jane Svejkar, of Oro Valley.

Born on April 13, 1931 in Maspeth, Queens, New York, Ray was the son of John and Anna Farrish. He fondly recalled his childhood in New York City, where he rode around the city by trolley car and subway, worked on a farm and had his senior prom at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. He loved recounting the times he went to Negro League games and watched Jackie Robinson play for his beloved Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. He attended Robinson's second game and saw his first Major League hit.

Ray graduated from Newtown High School in Queens in 1948 and enrolled at Cornell University, where he received his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics in 1952. There, he met Ruth Levy, and the two were married on June 12, 1954 at Governor's Island, New York. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.

Ray and Ruth moved to Storrs, Connecticut soon after, where he earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in agricultural economics from UConn. He was an assistant professor of agricultural economics from 1959 to 1961. He then took a position as a senior agricultural economist with the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and later in life he would proudly recount how President Kennedy once sent him a letter about watermelon production in the Rio Grande valley. In 1963, he came to the University of Arizona as an extension marketing specialist and in 1966, he returned to UConn as an associate professor.

In 1970, Ray received a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to lead a 13-state study of unemployment compensation for farm workers. At the time, UConn President Homer D. Babbidge Jr. said the project, which interviewed 22,000 farm workers, was the first farm labor study of its size and was one of the largest contracts ever received at the university.

In 1971, Babbidge appointed Ray to serve as head of UConn's Department of Agricultural Economics. In the years that followed, he worked on agricultural projects around the world for the U.S. Agency for International Development and other organizations, including in the Congo (then Zaire), the Dominican Republic and Panama. His research interests were varied and included broiler chickens, food prices, grain feed for cattle and Connecticut's boating industry.

He and Ruth were also early participants in the consumer movement of the 1970s. Among other activities, they wrote a consumer-themed television game show, "You Owe It To Yourself," that was hosted by "Password" host Allen Ludden.

Although most of his career was in Connecticut, Ray loved Tucson from the day he arrived at the U of A in 1963. When he retired from UConn, there was no question where he would go. He and Ruth moved back to Tucson in 1990. Ruth passed in 2001, and in 2003, Jane came into Ray's life.

Ray and Jane enjoyed seventeen years together, playing bridge, traveling, watching old movies and rooting for the U of A basketball teams. Jane is a retired registered nurse, and her medical knowledge helped Ray stay healthy and added to the enjoyment of his later years. Ray also enjoyed writing op-eds for the Arizona Daily Star, cheering for UConn women's basketball, and supporting the New York Yankees (but not the Dodgers, who he never forgave for moving). He was also a gifted pianist.

In addition to Jane, Ray is survived by his daughter, Ann Farrish McDermott and her husband, Jim, of Tucson; his son, John Farrish, his wife Garianne of Murphysboro, Illinois and their son, Daniel of San Francisco; his son, Thomas Farrish and his wife Katherine of Tolland, Connecticut and their daughters, Amanda of West Hartford, Connecticut and Alison of Houston, Texas; his son, Robert Farrish of Hartford, Connecticut; brothers-in-law Dr. Jonathan Levy of Scottsdale and Marvin Danielson of Omaha, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, and by his sisters, Rowena Prevo, Winifred Danielson, Anna McGonigle and Grace Basile. He was also predeceased by another sister who died in infancy. He will be interred next to Ruth at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut on a date to be determined. Doolittle Funeral Service of Middletown is in charge of the arrangements.

In part because he was so captivated by Jackie Robinson, Ray had a lifelong commitment to racial equality. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anti-Defamation League.



