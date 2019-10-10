|
|
Solange "Sally" Ganges passed away September 26, 2019. Born April 22, 1934 in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada, she moved with her family to CT when she was in high school. She married Joseph Ganges in 1955 and in 1960 they moved to Vernon, CT where they made their home and raised their 3 children before semi-retiring in Tucson, AZ in 1994. Solange was a licensed cosmetologist who performed beauty consulting and creative hair styling for over 50 years until a month prior to her death. She owned and managed two successful hair salons. She loved socializing with her customers while enhancing their beauty with her expert cosmetology skills. Solange was smart, creative, talented, independent and highly energetic whose small frame filled a huge space with her personality and strong convictions. She was feisty and outspoken and you always knew where you stood with her. She was an excellent cook who had a secret recipe for a delectable tomato sauce and mouthwatering lemon meringue and chocolate cream pies. She could always make an appetizing meal even at the last minute. She loved hosting holiday family meals even when she wasn't feeling good while never allowing anyone to help her. Solange took pride in her cooking and making her home beautiful for her family especially during the Christmas holiday season, her favorite time of year. Solange is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Ganges, her three children, René Lamadrid (Manuel), Sharon Fisher (Jim) and Joseph Ganges, Jr. (Gloria), four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her family's hearts are broken from the loss of such a dynamic and multi-talented woman who could do anything she put her mind to. Solange was the soul of her family and sacrificed much to surround them all with beauty and comfort. Her exquisite culinary talent, craftsmanship, advice and insight will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.
Arrangements by National Crematorium.
Published in Tucson Local Media on Oct. 16, 2019