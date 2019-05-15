Stanley Alfred Boren, "Stan", aka "Lee" to childhood friends, lost a battle with mesothelioma, and passed away peacefully in his home on May 7, with family at his side. Stan was born in Providence RI, March 31st, 1939, to Stanley Alfred Boren, and Ruth Adams Boren. He is survived by his wife Christie Noble, daughter Nancy, grandson Tyler, brother Ernest (Sandra), and many nieces and nephew in 3 generations , most of whom celebrated his 80th birthday with him at the "best party he ever had" in East Providence RI on March 31. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra (John) Poland.

His life was full of fascinating endeavors. His love of the sea and ships took him into the army working on ships and tugs. He was a Merchant Seaman in the Vietnam War, and worked at SF Hunter's Pt Naval Shipyard.

In 1963, he ventured to CA to find construction work. As a single parent, he worked primarily in the Millwright's Union Local 102 out of Oakland, starting as a welder, and ending his 28 year career as a Business Representative for Local 102, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

He married Christie in 1994, retired in 1997, & moved to Kona, HI for 15 years. In 2014, they came to Oro Valley AZ. At 75, he took an interest in art, and became a prolific painter.

Stan was self- educated, through his rich life experiences and his voracious reading. He was involved in numerous volunteer activities, from reading nighttime stories to kids in Juvenile Hall in Martinez, CA, to teaching reading to kids and adults in Kona.

He was passionate about politics, bicycling, music, traveling, Special Olympics and naturalist organizations, but his relationships with family, friends and co-workers kept him grounded as the kind, down-to-earth, humorous, loving guy that he was.

There will be a gathering for friends at the Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley, on May 30th at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers may go to Special Olympics, or the . Published in Tucson Local Media on May 15, 2019