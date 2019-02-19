On January 28th, 2019 Teresa R. Nystrom joined her husband, Charles Walter Nystrom Jr in the heavens. She is survived by her daughters (Bonnie Rose Aherin and Zoe Nystrom), son-in-law, (Ryan Aherin) and her grandsons, (Ronan and Maddox Aherin). Teresa was born in Independence, Missouri and lived across the Midwest until her parents and brother, Mark relocated to New York and then eventually settled in Pennsylvania where she met her husband, Charles. They married in the autumn of 1976 and travelled around the world with his career as a fighter pilot in the USAF. She was a supportive and honorable mother and wife while also teaching at DoDDs schools and with ESL programs while living abroad. Her devotion for teaching flourished during her 18 years in Tucson, AZ. She taught at Las Artes and then received her Master's in Teacher Education at the UofA. She was a bold woman with a loving heart and dedicated her life to spreading this love to help those in need. A vocal political activist who believed in the rights of people regardless of identity. She put words into action by working with charities to help veterans, the youth, and communities here and abroad. Teresa and Charles found their Church of Christ Communities around the world and the congregation at Mt. Avenue Church of Christ continued their dedication to serving the community and fellowshipping with neighbors. She loved adventure and was perpetually planning her next trip to see her grandsons in the UK, a school in the Philippines struck by hurricanes, or climbing the ancient ruins of Tikal. She had just returned to Tucson from her 'Big Trip' from China, Nepal, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and England and was excited to return to her treasured community, her cowgirl boots, the Tucson Folk Festival, KXCI, and her chihuahua, Penny. May her love and generosity continue to inspire the world. She will be laid to rest in a family ceremony with her beloved husband at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Published in Tucson Local Media on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary