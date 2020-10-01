VIOLA V. CONTRERAS (90) Passed away peacefully at her home September 22, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, David Ortiz Contreras. Survived by her six children, Joy Williams, Lynda Bradley, Roy Barlow, Leon Barlow, Mark Mullins, Julie Rogiers, (14) grandchildren (9) great grandchildren, her twin sister, Violet Chase and family of Harrisville, MI. Children by marriage; Clorie Buzan, Henry Ortiz, Isabel Medina, Rose King, (15) grandchildren (34) great grandchildren. Viola was a very ambitious entrepreneur. She farmed, raised cattle and horses in Mikado, Michigan. She owned and operated several restaurants. One of which was the Dyna Café (presently Claire's) in Catalina, AZ. Viola was known for her vitality, strength and positive attitude but most of all for the cinnamon rolls she made. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace, mom. Memorial services to be at 1st Baptist Church 3505 E Wilds Rd. Catalina AZ 10/17/2020 @ 2PM.

