Vivienne Delores Terrell
July 6, 1911 - June 12, 2018
Just shy of her 107 birthday, Vivienne left our world in peace. Born in Fort Worth, July 6, 1911, she moved to Tucson in 2002 after living in the DFW area and Los Angeles for 85+ years. A graduate of Lincoln University in Jefferson Missouri in 1939 and recently acknowledge with an honorary PhD from Lincoln as the oldest living alumni, she was also crowned "Miss Lincoln" in '39. Vivienne has done and been many things in her life. Creative and resourceful at whatever task lay before her. She was most outstanding at landscaping. Influenced by her grandmother, whom she adored, she had a gift to transform any plot of dirt into a magic garden. She had many friends across the US whom she maintained close contact over the years. She was married to Joe Terrell, the love of her life, who passed in 1974. She is survived by her son, Joseph and granddaughter Miro Terrell, her nephew Sonny Speed, grand and great-grand nieces. Her last two decades in Tucson were blessed because of the kindness, love and care of the Salvo family who adopted her and made her apart of their tribe with admirable generosity....
Published in Tucson Local Media on Nov. 14, 2019