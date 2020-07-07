Vivienne Jane Kattapong died June 26, 2020, at the age of 58, in Tucson, Arizona from cancer. She was born July 1, 1961 in Carmel, California. A neurologist for the State of Arizona, Jane loved chatting with strangers and learning their life stories, be it while cycling along Tucson's Loop path or at neurological advocacy trips to congressional leaders in Washington D.C. A world traveler, Jane lived in Okinawa, Japan until she attended high school in San Antonio, TX. She valued her Chinese-Mennonite German heritage and looked at the world through a multi-cultural lens. Jane earned degrees from Unv. of Chicago, Unv. of Washington, and Unv. of Texas (Galveston). Always quick witted and often hysterically funny, she also had a serious side. She appreciated deep discussions about everything from politics to medicine to relationships. An active member of two book clubs (Tucson and Albuquerque), Jane valued both the friendships she formed and the literary discussions. Most of all, Jane adored her four children. She leaves Ione (of Ann Arbor), Yon, Chaiyo, and Voth Locher (all of Tucson), her sister Kristienne Kattapong (Adam Graber) of Ann Arbor, her brother Paul Kattapong (Sarah Kattapong) of Houston, father Paul Chaiyo Kattapong of Ann Arbor, and her nieces and nephews: Kimberly (Ross) Dettling, Lauren Kattapong, Seth Kattapong-Graber, and Evan Kattapong-Graber, and many cousins both in the US and Thailand. She was predeceased by her mother Verna Anna (nee Voth) Kattapong. Donations may be made to the "Jane Kattapong Children's Education Memorial Fund" in person at Wells Fargo Bank, or via the Zelle app (yonlocher@gmail or 5202404971). Paper checks made out to "Jane Kattapong Children's Education Memorial Fund" can also be mailed to Kristi Kattapong, 3987 Warren Ct, Ann Arbor, MI, 48105.

