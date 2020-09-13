1/1
Annie Oakley Johnston
1948 - 2020
Annie Oakley Johnston was born February 4, 1948 in Ada, OK, to Marvin Jack and Carol (Stanton) Oakley and passed from this life on September 7, 2020 at the age of 72.

Annie started playing accordion in Germany with her brother and sister, then when her dad retired from the army they returned to Tulsa. In 2000 Annie founded The Tulsa Accordion Band. Her career as a travel agent began in 1980 and continued until 2002. She was also a devout Christian and attended Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene in Tulsa, OK.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas Oakley Johnston; and her brother, J.R. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Earl W. Johnston; her son and daughter-in-law, Erik and Dody Johnston; her foster daughter, Pamela Bloodworth; her grandchildren, Gabriel, Jason, Nicole and Tommy; and her great grandchildren, Gabriel, Jaelan and Kyle.

Annie will lie in state 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15th, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 16th, at Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene and she will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Annie's name to The Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org

Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556.

www.ninde.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Lying in State
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Ninde Funeral Directors
SEP
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Ninde Funeral Directors
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74105
(918) 742-5556
