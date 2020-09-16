1/1
Barbara Ann Johnson
1940 - 2020
Barbara Ann Johnson

Barbara Ann (McKinney) Johnson quietly left us on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1940 to Alexander Frazier McKinney III and Florine Cullen in Maud, Oklahoma. She was the third of 7 children.

After graduation from Maud High School she attended Draughon School of Business in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following graduation, she worked at a Tulsa law firm.

She married George Johnson on February 24, 1961. George and Barbara lived in Tulsa, where they raised their three children: Thomas B Johnson II, Robbin L (Johnson) Sipes and Patrick W Johnson.

She pursed higher education at Langston and NSU juggling a family and her coursework. Upon completion of her studies she received a Bachelor of Finance. Barbara then became an Insurance agent and co-owner of an insurance agency located in South Tulsa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Johnson; her parents, Alexander and Florine McKinney; and sister,Darla S. Pendleton.

She is survived by her sisters, Wanda (Jerry) Bullard, Emma (Bill) Miller, Patricia Renfro; and brothers, Chris (Sheryl) McKinney and Mike McKinney; her children, Thomas (Cindy) Johnson, Robbin Sipes and Patrick Johnson; two granddaughters, Alexandria (Mason) Miller and Ellery Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a visitation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm, and the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm,both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 16, 2020.
