Bette Lee Jones
"A beautiful and kind soul was called to Heaven when Bette Lee Jones passed on September 14, 2020. Bette was born in Tulsa on November 6, 1940 to Norman V. and Frances M. Jones; she was 79 years old.
She leaves behind her loving son, Darton Zink, his wife, Jamie, and grandsons, Reed and Keller, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; as well as her daughter,Julie Robertson and granddaughter, Maggie, of Boise, Idaho. Bette is survived by her sister, Dorothy Kay Keys, widow of Clayton Keys and a resident of Bartlesville. She is also survived by her brother, Robert N. Jones and his wife, Sandy of Tulsa, and their son, Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to her many close friends she is also mourned by Norma San Filippo, her caregiver of several years.
Bette was a gifted and successful commercial artist, having graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and attending opera and ballet productions, and deeply appreciated all nature and the outdoors. She was also a bareback horse rider, a fitting metaphor for her life, which she pursued at a gallop.
A private family service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Once pandemic concerns have abated, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, her family appreciates contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2448 E. 81st Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74137, or the charity of your choice
