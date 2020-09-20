Billy L. Young
Billy L. Young, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. He was born in Tulsa on July 1, 1935 to Eunice and Jesse Young.
Billy's childhood was spent in Tulsa and he graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1953. He briefly attended the University of Oklahoma and joined the United States Navy.
Early in his career, Billy was a competitive amateur and professional bowler, and became the first Oklahoman to win the title of American Bowling Congress Tournament Champion in 1962. He is in the USBC Tulsa-area and Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Billy had more than 60 years of experience in the auto repair business and was the tireless operator of Action Transmission Center, which he owned with his wife for more than 40 years. He rescued people in need many times by loaning and giving away cars, repairing automobiles for free or at reduced rates. He helped numerous employees and their families. He was a former Kiwanis member and supporter of The Little Light House.
He was an active member of Berean and Memorial Baptist Churches for more than 40 years. Billy loved music and sang in the Berean choir where he performed solos and sang at several weddings. He was a wonderful big brother to his sisters who call him their hero. He was kind, generous, caring and loved his family. Billy was quick with a hug and a smile for everyone. He found comfort in prayer, music and scripture.
Billy is survived by son, Billy Jr., grandchildren, Christian and Katie of Tulsa; son, Claude of Tulsa, grandsons, Lance of Broken Arrow and Matt of Sacramento, CA; stepdaughter, Christy Blystone and husband, Phil, grandchildren, Emma and Drew of Tulsa; sister, Darla Bingham-Skirvin, nephews, Derek and Mark, niece, Julie, and their families of San Diego-area, CA; sister, Donna Young and husband, Tony Morrison of Collinsville; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Betty; his dear mother, Eunice; father, Jesse; stepfather, Lester Springer; and nephew, Tommy Bingham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. A virtual service will be livestreamed on www.memorialbaptist.com
Tuesday, September 22, at 4:00 p.m. A celebration for Billy and Betty's lives is tentatively planned for spring or summer 2021. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com