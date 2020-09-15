1/1
Clint Acott
1970 - 2020
Clint Acott

Clint Acott passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020. Clint was born in Tulsa, OK on April 21, 1970 to Carol Acott and Melvin E. Acott II.

Clint spent his childhood growing up in Hominy, OK; Cleveland, OK and Cushing, OK and upon graduation from Kemper Military School, Booneville, MO, he attended Kemper Military College until he moved back to Oklahoma and completed his education as a welding tradesman. In addition to his welding skills, Clint was an excellent wood worker and frequently blessed his family with his work.

Those left to cherish Clint's memory are his wife, Edna Marie Acott of Yale, OK; his father, Melvin Edward Acott II and his step-mother, Rosa of Hominy, OK; his mother, Carol Elaine Armstrong and his step-father, Kenneth Armstrong, of Sapulpa, OK; his brother, Ted Acott and his wife, Denice, of Hominy, OK; his sister, Candice Acott-Gray and his nephew, Nathan Acott, both of Coweta, OK.

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
