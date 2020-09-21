Darrel! what a Gent of a Guy!

Darrel was first a discerning shopper for my specialty services... and we hit a common cord on doing things right to start with right off the bat... we shared the same belief systems, from Faith to Politics to Work Ethic etc. and became fast friends.. I enjoyed everyday visiting with him on his project.. and marveled at his quiet way of attention of detail and approach to life.. needless to say I have spent many days with my feet under the Schoolfield Dinner table and was blessed every time with the spoken word ..comradeship and good food...I will miss those days and will keep him in high regard when I remember him...

Chris R. Branstetter

