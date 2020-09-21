1/
Darrel W. Schoolfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schoolfield, Darrel W., 71, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker
Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, New Beginnings Church, Bixby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard & Marker Funeral Home
6521 E 151St St
Bixby, OK 74008
(918) 366-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard & Marker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Darrel! what a Gent of a Guy!
Darrel was first a discerning shopper for my specialty services... and we hit a common cord on doing things right to start with right off the bat... we shared the same belief systems, from Faith to Politics to Work Ethic etc. and became fast friends.. I enjoyed everyday visiting with him on his project.. and marveled at his quiet way of attention of detail and approach to life.. needless to say I have spent many days with my feet under the Schoolfield Dinner table and was blessed every time with the spoken word ..comradeship and good food...I will miss those days and will keep him in high regard when I remember him...
Chris R. Branstetter
Chris R. Branstetter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved