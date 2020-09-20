Elizabeth Katherine (Betty) White Wills



Elizabeth Katherine (Betty) White Wills, the daughter of Mildred Jackson White and Carl Bradford White Jr. passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN and her family moved to Tulsa, OK, where she resided until her death. She graduated from Holland Hall School in 1946 and attended Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, PA.



Betty came from a bridge playing family, her mother was a Life Grand Master. Betty was a Bronze Life Master. The story goes she or one of her sisters would be called out of Holland Hall to be a "fourth" at her mother's bridge club, when a member couldn't play that day. Her mother would tell the school it was an "emergency" that Betty come home right away.



An early marriage in 1947 produced her first three children…she called them her first "litter". Lightning struck twice for Betty and on December 27, 1961 she married the love of her life, Tulsa Attorney Richard Henry (Dick) Wills Jr. and were together nearly 50 years before he passed away in 2011. Dick and Betty had two children, her second "litter" and enjoyed raising all five children, volunteering including her long time membership in Tulsa Junior League, travelling the world, and of course playing duplicate bridge.



Betty is survived by her loving children, Richard West (Rick) Slemaker III, of Houston, TX, Mimi Slemaker Bradford and husband, David, of Vista, CA, Sally White Wills Salazar of Vista, CA, Richard Henry Wills III and wife, Marissa, and Martha White (Marty) Wills Cooper, and husband, Brent, all of Overland Park, KS. Betty had 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Sally White (Mrs. John) Jordan of Tulsa and predeceased by her twin sister, Mildred (Mimi) White Collins (Mrs. John) Waugh and sister, Katherine Dorothy (Katty) White (Mrs. J. Michael) Beyhan.



Betty's children want to send a special "thank you" of love to Fred C. Lander of Tulsa for his love and companionship of our mother.



A memorial is being planned for later this fall due to Covid-19 restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store