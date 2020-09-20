1/1
Freddy Ray Smith
1942 - 2020
Freddy Ray Smith

The colors of Freddy's rainbow are orange, yellow, blue, black and white.

Orange for anything OSU

Yellow for those big beautiful construction equipment machines.

Blue for the lake waters of Oklahoma.

Black and white representing the suggested principals of Alcoholics Anonymous,

Departing this world Thursday, September 10, 2020, Freddy R. Smith was the loving husband of Karen McCluskey Smith and proud father of sons, Jason Bradley and Christopher Darin. Freddy was a lifelong Tulsan, born June 17, 1942 to Fred John and Geneva G. Smith (deceased).

Loving the sports of OSU more than the academics, he graduated on to another interest of construction machinery. Working his way from mail room to sales, then ultimately ownership. Long time and dear friend, Ed Kirby and Freddy started Kirby Smith Machinery in 1983. They enjoyed 20 years in business before Fred's retirement

Enjoying the lakes of Oklahoma from an early age, he spent weekends swimming, boating, skiing, and drinking, which led to another major interest of his life, Alcoholic Anonymous. Deciding everything else was more important than drinking, he was a very active member for 29 years, volunteering his time and service to Laureate in alcohol and drug treatment for 20 years.

Some of his other interests included coaching his sons in their sports activities, dissecting frogs in elementary science class, singing and dancing in school fund raisers, tree snow skiing (not an approved sport), fishing, golfing (kinda), and taking annual trips to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and quarterly trips to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years 3 months, Karen; son, Jason, daughter-in-law, Megan, and their children, Kaia and Peter; son, Darin, daughter-in-law, Shelby, and their children, Garrett and Landry.

Services for Freddy will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Freddy's name to Northeast Central Services, c/o American Bank of Oklahoma, 200 East Main Street, Collinsville, Oklahoma 74021 or to Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133.

wwww.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
3612 E 91St St
Tulsa, OK 74137
(918) 291-3500
