“Mim” My heart is there with you today as you are laid to rest. I will miss you greatly. You have been a father to me A friend and this great supporter. I’ll miss our jokes the random off the wall funny text. Just know I love you and life will not be the same without you here! Heaven has gained my other father my you Rest In Peace

Love “Amu”, “Amers” Amy ❤

Amy Patton

Daughter