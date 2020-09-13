1/
James B. "Jim" Geller
1950 - 2020
James B. "Jim" Geller, 70, Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born August 12, 1950 to Harry Geller and Rose (Berman) Mazvinsky in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jim married Sandra Baird June 23, 1985; she survives of the home.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Missouri. In 1983, Jim moved to Tulsa and worked in finance before starting his own company.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry and stepfather, William Mazvinsky. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sandy; son, Brandon Geller; stepdaughters, Jodi Hurley, Amy Patton; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; mother, Rose Mazvinsky; brother, Phillip Geller; extended family and friends.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warriors, Shaare Sholem Cemetery Perpetual Fund or charity of donor's choice. Online guest book and obituary at

www.meierhoffer.com.

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 11, 2020
“Mim” My heart is there with you today as you are laid to rest. I will miss you greatly. You have been a father to me A friend and this great supporter. I’ll miss our jokes the random off the wall funny text. Just know I love you and life will not be the same without you here! Heaven has gained my other father my you Rest In Peace
Love “Amu”, “Amers” Amy ❤
Amy Patton
Daughter
