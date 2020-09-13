Dr. James B. Buskirk
Dr. James Buskirk was founding dean of Oral Roberts University School of Theology (1976-1984) and Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Tulsa (1984-2001). He went to rest in his Lord's arms Wednesday, September 9, 2020 just days after his 87th birthday. Dr. Buskirk is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy; his son, Chris and his wife, Cheryl Buskirk of Broken Arrow; daughter, Angela Postma and her husband, Bob Postma of Cypress, Texas. He cherished his five grandchildren: Courtney, David and Jonathan Buskirk and Danielle and Ben Postma. A Life Celebration service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, downtown Tulsa. The memorial message will be offered by his dear friend, Dr. Mark Rutland, former President of Oral Roberts University. With thanks to host pastor, Rev. Jessica Moffitt, the services will be livestreamed at http://fumctulsa.online.church
and on Facebook at http://facebook.com/fumctulsa
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts may be sent to the Jimmy Buskirk Scholarship Fund, Asbury Theological Seminary, 204 N. Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390.
