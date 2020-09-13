1/1
Dr. James Buskirk
1933 - 2020
Dr. James B. Buskirk

Dr. James Buskirk was founding dean of Oral Roberts University School of Theology (1976-1984) and Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Tulsa (1984-2001). He went to rest in his Lord's arms Wednesday, September 9, 2020 just days after his 87th birthday. Dr. Buskirk is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy; his son, Chris and his wife, Cheryl Buskirk of Broken Arrow; daughter, Angela Postma and her husband, Bob Postma of Cypress, Texas. He cherished his five grandchildren: Courtney, David and Jonathan Buskirk and Danielle and Ben Postma. A Life Celebration service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, downtown Tulsa. The memorial message will be offered by his dear friend, Dr. Mark Rutland, former President of Oral Roberts University. With thanks to host pastor, Rev. Jessica Moffitt, the services will be livestreamed at http://fumctulsa.online.church and on Facebook at http://facebook.com/fumctulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts may be sent to the Jimmy Buskirk Scholarship Fund, Asbury Theological Seminary, 204 N. Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390.

Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556

www.ninde.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ninde Funeral Directors
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74105
(918) 742-5556
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 12, 2020
A great gentleman and friend.
Bill Nash
Friend
September 12, 2020
Dr. Jim Buskirk was an incredible man of God as well as a good friend. Our loss is Heaven's gain. RIP Dr. B.
Mary Barnes
Friend
September 11, 2020
As a student at ORU when Dr Buskirk was the Dean, he had a great impact on me with his inspiring sermons and love for Jesus. I will remember him as a giant of the faith! Heavenly celebration for sure!
Julie Higginbotham
Student
