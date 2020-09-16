1/1
James Dwight Neel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dwight Neel

James D. Neel, formerly of Bartlesville and Tulsa, and most recently of Epworth Villa, Oklahoma City, passed September 10, 2020 at the age of 78.

Jim was born in Kansas City, Missouri, April 15, 1942, and raised in Bartlesville. He spent his business career in Tulsa, first with the First National Bank and Trust Company where he served in the Executive Financial Center as an Assistant Vice President and Lending Officer. After taking early retirement, he eventually joined Merrill, Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith. After four years, Jim again retired early and spent the next nine years as a full-time father to his two sons, James Harrison Neel, MD, and James David Neel, MD, both graduates of the OU School of Medicine.

Son, Jim is a Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon at St. John Hospital in Tulsa and son, David is a Vascular Surgeon at Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jim graduated from Bartlesville's College High School in 1960. After graduating from OSU's Business School, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

From his early retirement at the age of forty, Jim fulfilled his dreams and occupied his time with deep sea charter boat fishing, as well as fresh water and fly fishing. He also enjoyed hunting duck, geese, deer and elk, passing along these loves to his two sons who are also avid hunters and fishermen.

Jim was blessed to have two daughters-in-law: Ashleigh, a specialist in education and Gwen, an OB-GYN and seven grandchildren: Ahni, Hudson, Asher, Emme, Jacob, Ellie and Piper.

The former Janice Devling Taylor and Jim were married on July 25, 2013 while cruising Alaska aboard Holland America's Statendam. Jim and Jan had many cruises during their years together including several to Rome and to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Greek Isles and trans-Atlantic.

Jim enjoyed living life to its fullest and living it his way.

Memorial service 1 p.m, Friday, September 18, 2020, Epworth Villa, 14901 N. Penn Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, Mask is required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Epworth Villa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral & Cremation Service
807 West Wilshire Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
(405) 488-3848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbett Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved