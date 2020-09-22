James Gibson Yeager Jr.
James Gibson Yeager Jr., 89, passed away from natural causes and dementia complications on September 19, 2020.
James was born on March 7, 1931 to James G. and Edna Yeager in Tulsa, OK. James was the great grandson of General James A. Yeager, a founding father, substantial property owner and first street commissioner of the then new City of Tulsa. James graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1949, where he earned first team All-State honors in baseball and second team All-State honors in football, winning the Oklahoma State Baseball Championship his senior year.
After turning down a professional baseball contract, he attended The University of Tulsa (TU) on a joint ROTC and Baseball scholarship graduating in 1953, with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity Chapter and served as President during his senior year. At the University of Tulsa he met his wife of 57 years, Charlene F. Yeager (passed 2009). After serving in the Air Force as an Officer during the Korean War, James joined a Major Oil company living in St. Louis, MO, for several years, but returned to Tulsa to establish an Independent Agency with Allstate Insurance for over 35 years from which he retired. During his time in Tulsa, James and his family attended Asbury Methodist Church, and he served as President of the University of Tulsa Letterman's Association, the Hurricane Club and on TU's athletic board for over 40 years, being inducted into Tulsa University's Athletic Hall of Fame for merit and service in 2018.
James is survived by his brother, Edward Yeager. He has two children, Cheryl Yeager Zahler and James Gibson Yeager III, from which he has four grandchildren (Michelle Zahler Tidwell, Raymond M. Zahler, Yana S. Yeager and James Andrey Yeager), and 2 great grandchildren (Charles Tidwell and Matthew Tidwell).
The Yeager family is planning a private graveside serve, and request that donations to The University of Tulsa Athletic Department be given instead of flowers.