James William Stevens
1934 - 2020-09-12
James William Stevens

Mr. James William Stevens passed away with his loving daughters by his side on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the age of 86 years. James was born on February 16,1934 in Nettleton, AR, to his parents, Howard and Cornelia Sue (Bogan) Stevens. James excelled at baseball and was a southpaw pitcher in the Minor Leagues in the Mid-West and Canada. He attended Tulsa University and Arkansas State, playing baseball for both. James met the love of his life, Carole Fetz, in Chicago. They were married on September 3, 1961. He created his own Company in St. Louis before moving into Real Estate Development. Jim enjoyed golf, baseball, telling a story, singing a song, sharing jokes or bits of wit and wisdom. He liked to enjoy Life and good company.

He was preceded in death by Carole Stevens (Wife); Howard Stevens (Father); Cornelia Sue McAuliffe (Mother); WB Bogan (Uncle); Bruce Fetz (Brother-in-Law). James leaves many happy memories with his family: daughters, Stacey Hutchens of St. Louis, MO and Leslie Stevens of San Diego, CA; sister-in-law, Carol Fetz of Holmdel, NJ; and his grandchildren, Drew Hutchens, Beth Hutchens and Ben Hutchens of St. Louis, MO.

A private graveside service will be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com

Published in Tulsa World from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
