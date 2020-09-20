Jane Butler Grim



Jane Butler Grim, 71, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home in Phoenix. Jane grew up in Tulsa and went to Thomas Edison High School. Jane was engaged to Forest when she was 19 after two weeks of dating. She raised her family in Owasso. Jane was happily married for 51 years. She moved to Oregon in 1995, then Arizona to be closer to their three granddaughters. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and most definitely hanging with the grandkids. Everyone who knew Jane will remember her big laugh; her fun sense of humor; warm heart; and her terrible driving. Jane is survived by her husband (Forest); three children (Chris, Jennifer, Stephanie); three granddaughters (Melia, Leilani, Kaia); and her siblings (Jeff, Jean, Joan). We were blessed to have her in our lives. We love you Mom!



