1/1
Jane Catherine Grim
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Butler Grim

Jane Butler Grim, 71, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her home in Phoenix. Jane grew up in Tulsa and went to Thomas Edison High School. Jane was engaged to Forest when she was 19 after two weeks of dating. She raised her family in Owasso. Jane was happily married for 51 years. She moved to Oregon in 1995, then Arizona to be closer to their three granddaughters. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and most definitely hanging with the grandkids. Everyone who knew Jane will remember her big laugh; her fun sense of humor; warm heart; and her terrible driving. Jane is survived by her husband (Forest); three children (Chris, Jennifer, Stephanie); three granddaughters (Melia, Leilani, Kaia); and her siblings (Jeff, Jean, Joan). We were blessed to have her in our lives. We love you Mom!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved