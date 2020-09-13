Jayanti Bandyopadhyay



Apr. 22, 1947-Aug. 24, 2020



Jayanti Bandyopadhyay passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on August 24, 2020 in Greenwich, CT. Jayanti is survived by her most loving husband of 49 years, Pratip; her children, Nisha Hurst (Brian), Ronja Bandyopadhyay and Nealoy Bandyopadhyay (Smita); and her five grandchildren, Maya, Dillon, Chase, Asher and Aria Hurst.



A native of Kolkata, India, Jayanti obtained her Master's Degree in History from University of Calcutta in 1970. Upon her marriage to Pratip on August 16, 1971, Jayanti moved to the United States of America to start her new life. After spending ten years in Tulsa, OK – where all the children were born – the family moved to Grand Junction, CO and Caracas, Venezuela with Pratip's job as a chemical engineer. Jayanti and her family returned to Tulsa in 1983 where Jayanti spent the remainder of her life.



After raising her family, Jayanti worked at multiple Hallmark Stores as a Manager and Associate. An incredibly dedicated and hard worker, she loved being around the stores selling Precious Moments and Hummel figurines, items she collected herself for many years. Jayanti was also an active contributor to the community. She volunteered at Jenks Public Schools, with the Bengali and India Associations of Tulsa, at Hospice of Green Country and her most significant contributions were to St. Francis Hospital, where she volunteered for over 25 years and donated approximately 20,000 hours.



Jayanti was an excellent cook and she was also a talented seamstress. She loved to sing, draw, paint, read and travel all around the world. Most importantly, Jayanti was a devout Hindu and spent much time praying and serving God. Jayanti was loved so much and she is greatly missed, but her family receives comfort knowing she has gone to be in a better place in peace with her Lord.



