Jeffrey James Holt
1955 - 2020
Jeffrey James Holt

Jeffrey James Holt, of Jenks, OK was born September 9, 1955; at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, to Harold and Shirley Holt, died on August 31, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Jean (O'Brien); their children, Alicia Heinemeyer (David) of Chester, IL, Angela Hall (Robert) of Muskogee, OK, Justin Holt (Karen) of Palmer, Alaska; grandchildren, Chloe and Emily Shook, Eric and Luke Hall, Gavin Holt, and Hailey and Mya Dygas; stepmother, Carol Holt of Sierra Vista, Arizona; siblings, Randy Holt (Janet) of Bixby, OK, Brian Holt (Anna) of Farmington, NM, Rob Holt (Jodi) of Shelbyville, TN, Kim Marcoulier (Mike) of Shelbyville, TN; along with a host of O'Brien in-laws, friends and family.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 AM at Saint James Church, 5050 E. 111th Street, Tulsa with military honors.

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

