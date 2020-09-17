1/1
Jenny Watkins
1944 - 2020
Jenny Watkins

Virginia Mae "Jenny" Watkins was born on February 28, 1944 in Broken Arrow, OK, to Will Willhite and Audie (Brown) Willhite. She passed from this life on September 11, 2020 in Tulsa, OK, at the age of 76. Jenny was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother who also worked many years as the office manager for Watkins Sand. She is remembered as a very kind-hearted person that was generous and unselfish to others. She loved spending time with family and was always present at her children's sporting events over the years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters, Geneva Casteneda, Jean Smith and Diana Buffington. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Franklin "Frank" Watkins, whom she married on January 24, 1960 in Broken Arrow, OK; as well as by 3 children, Carrie Davis and husband, Wade, of Grove, OK, Ronnie Watkins and wife, Jeri, of Glenpool and Russell Watkins and wife, Traci, of Broken Arrow; 2 sisters, Linda Medlock of Broken Arrow and Gail Banzette of Leonard, OK; 8 grandchildren, Jacob Watkins, Holly Watkins, Rebecca Watkins, Jessica Watkins, Dalton Henderson, Shelton Henderson, Lane Davis and Tuff Davis; 5 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and longtime friends. Casket bearers were Dalton Henderson, Shelton Henderson, Coleman Bayless, Ian Patrick, Tristan Iliff and Zachariah Mohammed. Service was held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 1, in the Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Ken Smith. Interment followed in the Bixby Cemetery. MarkerFuneralHomes.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 17, 2020.
