John F. Hausam
1931 - 2020
John F. Hausam

John F. Hausam, 89, of Tulsa died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born August 7, 1931 at Great Bend, KS, to Louis and Marie Bernard Hausam. He studied and worked as a draftsman, but later went into real estate and founded John Hausam Realtors.

John enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He also loved being with friends and family. John was an active member of the AKDAR Shriners of Tulsa and a large supporter of various charitable organizations in the Tulsa area.

John loved real estate and touched many people's lives in the industry. He held an active license all the way up to the end, over 61 years. He was involved in all aspects of the business. Served on numerous committees on the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors (GTAR), Oklahoma Association of Realtors (OAR) and National Association of Realtors (NAR). He was the past president of the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS), Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors (GTAR), and the Oklahoma Association of Realtors (OAR), also a National Director for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) for many years.

John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1950 to 1953.

He is survived by two sons, John L. (Glinda) Hausam and Steve M. (Deanna) Hausam; a daughter, Teri Hausam-Olsen; a sister, Jolene Dallape; 3 grandchildren, Gordona Ann (Tom) Rowell, Haley Marie and Kelsey May Hausam; 2 great grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Rowell; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 2:00 PM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa. A webcast will be available on Mr. Hausam's page at www.moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
He was a Legend. A beautiful human being and kind to my family when we first arrived in Tulsa in 1977. My mother bought a lovely home from his “tour of homes” concept. I had the privilege as an adult to work for him and his son John as their Vice President is Relocation in the late ‘90’s and early 2000’s. Hats off to a great boss, mentor and dear friend. R.I.P. John. You will be deeply missed ❤ I’ll remember you fondly.
Janice (Blevins) Conquest
Coworker
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
I first met Uncle John in 1951 when he came back from Korea and stayed at his parents house at 1544 East 10th. John was a silver star recipient and his father, Louis, kept his write up and picture over his dresser every day till the day he passed. My father was in Toole Greenland, with SAC, so my brother, mother, and I stayed with Louis and Marie for a year. I just loved him right away and still do. He was my mentor, Uncle and friend for nearly 70 years and I am so blessed to have known him. He was good to his family and the the city of Tulsa which he watched grow from the time he arrived in Tulsa in 1947 as a teenager. He loved Tulsa and made every effort to contribute as much of himself to the city and it's people as he possibly could. He was not a complainer. When his recent car accident left him with broken bones and a great deal of pain he apologized for not being able to go to lunch with me while in town last Christmas. I will miss him like I would miss my own father. My heart hurts but am so blessed to have known him. Sherrie Norris
SHERRIE LETTERMAN-NORRIS
Family
September 17, 2020
John was a Pioneer in the Real Estate business. He was among the first to build a large residential sales force in the city. He was always leading edge, in building his company.
He caused a lot of people to be successful as Realtors over his 40+ years as a active leader in Real Estate.
He was a fun, happy guy who was effervescent and a born leader.
He and I became good friends thru business shorty after he started his Company and I was just fresh starting my business.
Thru the years, we were just as when we started, and could pickup where we left off.
I had Great Respect for John and always considered him to be one of my best, Business friends, and confidante thru the many years we have known each other.
I am deeply saddened, learning of his passing. He was someone I always felt was forever young. He was a Good Man!

Although I have not been in contact with him, for sometime, I will deeply miss him knowing he is no longer around.

My deepest condolences go out to his family, and his son John.

Rest In Peace my friend.
Jim Means
Friend
