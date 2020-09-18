John F. Hausam
John F. Hausam, 89, of Tulsa died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born August 7, 1931 at Great Bend, KS, to Louis and Marie Bernard Hausam. He studied and worked as a draftsman, but later went into real estate and founded John Hausam Realtors.
John enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He also loved being with friends and family. John was an active member of the AKDAR Shriners of Tulsa and a large supporter of various charitable organizations in the Tulsa area.
John loved real estate and touched many people's lives in the industry. He held an active license all the way up to the end, over 61 years. He was involved in all aspects of the business. Served on numerous committees on the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors (GTAR), Oklahoma Association of Realtors (OAR) and National Association of Realtors (NAR). He was the past president of the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS), Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors (GTAR), and the Oklahoma Association of Realtors (OAR), also a National Director for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) for many years.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1950 to 1953.
He is survived by two sons, John L. (Glinda) Hausam and Steve M. (Deanna) Hausam; a daughter, Teri Hausam-Olsen; a sister, Jolene Dallape; 3 grandchildren, Gordona Ann (Tom) Rowell, Haley Marie and Kelsey May Hausam; 2 great grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Rowell; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 2:00 PM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa. A webcast will be available on Mr. Hausam's page at www.moorefuneral.com
