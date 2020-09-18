I first met Uncle John in 1951 when he came back from Korea and stayed at his parents house at 1544 East 10th. John was a silver star recipient and his father, Louis, kept his write up and picture over his dresser every day till the day he passed. My father was in Toole Greenland, with SAC, so my brother, mother, and I stayed with Louis and Marie for a year. I just loved him right away and still do. He was my mentor, Uncle and friend for nearly 70 years and I am so blessed to have known him. He was good to his family and the the city of Tulsa which he watched grow from the time he arrived in Tulsa in 1947 as a teenager. He loved Tulsa and made every effort to contribute as much of himself to the city and it's people as he possibly could. He was not a complainer. When his recent car accident left him with broken bones and a great deal of pain he apologized for not being able to go to lunch with me while in town last Christmas. I will miss him like I would miss my own father. My heart hurts but am so blessed to have known him. Sherrie Norris

