Johnny Allen Custer
Johnny Allen Custer was born August 25, 1935, in Chelsea, Oklahoma, to Jasper (Dud) and Ruby Custer. His family moved to Drumright, Oklahoma, in high school, where Johnny Custer was seated next to Esther Carter in history class. After they both turned 19, she became his wife of 66 years. In high school he played eight-man football and basketball, and was a loyal OU football fan even during the Blake years. Following high school graduation, he went to Draughon School of Business. He became a business forms salesman, working at the Rein Company and Duplex Products before he formed his own company, Dimension Specialist, in 1980, which remains a family owned business today.
Johnny and Esther had three kids, Doug, Jana, and Leslie, and a foster son, Steve. He was active in all their endeavors, coaching baseball, softball and basketball during his kids' elementary and junior high years. He excelled as a coach, where he poured into the lives of the kids he worked with, picking them up for practice and dropping them off, when parents couldn't. He continued to coach the women's and co-ed softball teams at church, taking both of them to a national championship tournament. Johnny loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed 50 years of hunting and a lifelong friendship that spanned generations with the Zerrs in Gove County, Kansas, which began when he and his brother, Jimmy knocked on a farmer's door and asked permission to hunt.
Johnny and Esther were active in their church, first East Tulsa Christian Church, then Cedar Ridge Christian Church. They were high school youth sponsors for many years at East Tulsa, going on countless float trips, ski trips, and hosting taffy pulls at their house and in doing so mentored countless high schoolers. Johnny was an elder at both churches and continued to be one well until his 80s. He travelled to India, and North and South Africa on mission trips and actively supported countless missionaries and youth programs, including Sunset Bible Camp and Cookson Hills. He along with Esther founded Hope Center, a Christian counseling center. He gave blood at the Red Cross until he could give no more, delivered Meals on Wheels until COVID hit, and continued to be available for anyone who needed a helping hand. He would remember his Meals on Wheels clients' birthdays and would drive across town with a card and a gift to honor them.
Johnny died at the age of 85 on September 6, 2020, at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther Custer; his brother, Jimmy Custer (Marilyn); his children, Doug Custer (Jeanette), Jana Martin (Todd), and Leslie Weeks (Alan); his foster son,Steve Winders; his grandchildren, Drew Custer (Jessica), Jerica Downes (Tyler), Heather Baker (Steven), Jared Martin, Lily and Anna Weeks; and his great granddaughter, Harlow Baker.
Johnny was a good and loyal friend, father, husband, brother and son. He took care of all of those he loved and did so with constant dedication. Johnny was a quiet giver, who didn't call attention to himself but was always there when needed. He believed in doing what was right, but most of all he valued doing things for others. He was a mentor to many, influenced countless lives and was devoted to God, the church and to mission work. He liked to laugh, eat chocolate and spend time at the farm. But most of all he loved Esther and his kids and his grandkids, and built a legacy of love that will last a lifetime. He was a good man, one of the best. He will be missed by many.
There will be a small private service now and a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Center of Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Christian Church in Broken Arrow, 4010 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow, OK 74011, the counseling center founded by Esther and Johnny.
Many thanks to his caregivers in his final days, Donna, Gabrielle and Tina, who provided such love and care to Johnny and the family is his final weeks. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com