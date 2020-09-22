1/1
Kristi Arrington
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristi Arrington

Kristi Arrington (nee' Morris) died on September 17, 2020. Born June 8, 1949, Kristi was raised in Grove and spent her adult life in Tulsa. Kristi is survived by her husband, Conul Hussein; her children and their spouses, Darren Arrington (Amanda), Andrea Arrington-Sirois (Tom), Karla Arrington Kennedy (Craig); and grandchildren, Paige, Preston, Jace, Charlotte, Cooper, Miles, Kara, Maddie, and Liam. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Gemma and Adam Hussein (Abigail) and their children, Cameron and Leo; as well as by her older brother, C.L. Morris; sister-in-law, Ann Morris; niece, Michelle Wyman (George), and their three children, George, Christopher, and Tegan.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by donating to an animal shelter of your choice. https://www.schaudtfuneralservice.com/pages/funeral-home-cremations-tulsa-ok

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74145
(918) 523-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved