Kristi Arrington
Kristi Arrington (nee' Morris) died on September 17, 2020. Born June 8, 1949, Kristi was raised in Grove and spent her adult life in Tulsa. Kristi is survived by her husband, Conul Hussein; her children and their spouses, Darren Arrington (Amanda), Andrea Arrington-Sirois (Tom), Karla Arrington Kennedy (Craig); and grandchildren, Paige, Preston, Jace, Charlotte, Cooper, Miles, Kara, Maddie, and Liam. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Gemma and Adam Hussein (Abigail) and their children, Cameron and Leo; as well as by her older brother, C.L. Morris; sister-in-law, Ann Morris; niece, Michelle Wyman (George), and their three children, George, Christopher, and Tegan.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by donating to an animal shelter of your choice. https://www.schaudtfuneralservice.com/pages/funeral-home-cremations-tulsa-ok