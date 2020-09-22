1/1
Linda Green
1948 - 2020
Linda Green

Linda Ann (Green) Clemens, age 71, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Clemens was born on August 30, 1948 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. She was a former executive assistant and business owner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Clemens; her cherished daughter, Paige Reid and her beloved parents, Jackie and Perry Green. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Clemens and Melissa of Maud, Texas; one son-in-law, Scott Reid of Whitehouse, Tennessee; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Richard Green and Susanne of Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia, and Lonnie Green of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Nancy Smith of Owasso, Oklahoma and Lisa and Lester Cook of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sally and Bill Ryan of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and two grandchildren, Kristen and Lauren Reid of Whitehouse, Tennessee; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A private family memorial is planned for a later date.

www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Texarkana Funeral Home
4801 Parkway Dr.
Texarkana, AR 71854
870-774-1200
