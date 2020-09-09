1/1
Linda Leach
1943 - 2020
Linda Leach

Linda Kaye (Roberts) Leach, 76, of Hermann, MO passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Washington, MO. She was born December 6, 1943 in Decatur, IL, daughter of Burnice (Peek) Esker and David Roberts.

Linda committed her life to making the world a better place. She was active in several churches, foster care parent programs in Illinois and Oklahoma, touching the lives of hundreds of foster children. In Tulsa, OK, Linda worked with Domestic Violence Intervention Services for many years, offering support and safety to many in their time of need.

Linda is survived by her husband, Sam Leach and her children, Larry Beals, Tony Teague, Krystal Reese, Gerald, Thomas, Becky, David, and Joshua Teague; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Anthony Teague Jr.

Linda asked for donations to be made to Tulsa DVIS.

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 9, 2020.
