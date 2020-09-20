Marjorie T. HughesMarjorie "Margie" Hughes, our beloved Mom, Nana, Aunt and friend was born May 18, 1936 in Los Angeles, California, to Andy and Edna Trude. She passed away on September 10, 2020 from heart disease. Margie spent her early years moving with her parents all around the country attending numerous schools too many to count due to her father's career as a petroleum engineer. She spent her high school years in Argentina with her parents, where she acquired the love of travel, which would continue throughout the rest of her life. After high school she attended Stephens College in Missouri. As fate would have it on New Year's Eve in Tulsa she was reacquainted with Philip Hughes, whom she had been introduced to when she was 15. They fell madly in love. They married in 1958 in Hawaii and that was the beginning of a love that lasted for 53 years. They started their new life together in Japan where Phil was stationed with the Air Force. One child later and one on the way they came back to Phil's hometown of Tulsa to raise their growing family of 4 children. Margie now had a place she could call home for the rest of her life. She loved her new community and quickly became involved in the Junior League of Tulsa, Tulsa Little Theater, the Altar Guild at her children's school and as a 35 year volunteer in the surgery waiting room at Hillcrest Hospital. Her big heart and genuine love of others helped many families through difficult times. She felt blessed to have traveled the world with her husband and during their travels she made lifelong friends she met through Phil's tenure with Pepsi Cola. However, her favorite vacations were always those she spent with her family in Hawaii. That love of Hawaii continued in her garden where every summer she created her own lush tropical environment. When she could no longer travel, her beautiful backyard became her little slice of paradise.Margie will always be remembered by all that knew her for her unconditional love, her humor, her generosity and her kindness. Her home of 55 years was always Grand Central Station and her kitchen table became the place to hang out. Everyone loved Margie's Eggs Benedict and omelets! And everyone loved Margie!Her love of animals started with her cherished White German shepherds who were her constant companions and protectors throughout her life.One of her many gifts was organizing and throwing elaborate theme parties for family and friends. And Christmas was always her favorite holiday, decorating every room, hanging all her personally needlepointed stockings, and giving beautifully wrapped packages for all. But ultimately her delight was showering her 9 grandchildren with love and attention. She cherished knowing them and was always keeping up with their lives through social media. She was a cool Nana! Texting, Facebook, and Instagram kept her close to those that lived away. Her enthusiasm for life, family and friends will be missed by so many. She was truly a special lady, even though she never thought she was. She was the world to her family and we will forever keep her in our hearts.Preceding her in death were her husband, Phil; her parents and her sister, Nancy Doyle.Margie is survived by her children, Cathy (Jim) Hawley, Chris (Susi) Hughes, Eric (Catherine) Hughes and Greg (Ashley) Hughes; her grandchildren, Pike and Sage, John-Philip, Alexander and Caroline, Keaton, Stella, Tuly and Flynn; her sisters-in-law, Leslie Hughes, Betsy Hughes; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all of Margie's wonderful friends and the support she had from them throughout the years. She loved every one of you dearly.A celebration of her life will be announced later this year. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.