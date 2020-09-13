1/1
Michael Baron Chambers
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Baron Chambers

September 6, 2020 at 11:11 p.m., our Michael B. left us for God's promised paradise – the place where he is fully restored, can run his 5-K a day, and play all day with his pups and parrot, Baron, Winston, Chance and Oliver. Where he can finally meet the musical greats, who helped shape his own amazing gift for lyric and song. Where he can celebrate never-ending life with family and friends already there, and where he awaits his Tweeter Girl, Denise, and all the others he loves so much. To the place where God will say to him, 'Well done, my son. Well done Michael B, welcome home."

MICHAEL BARON CHAMBERS was born November 11, 1955 in Midland, Texas, to Robert Henry Chambers and Constance Irene (Ballmann) Chambers.

He met the love of his life, Denise Irene Mason – and she, hers – in April 1979 while at The University of Tulsa, from which they both graduated. They were first married on January 4, 1980 and enjoyed more than 41 years together.

Throughout his life, Michael naturally gathered people to him, with so many becoming life-long friends, including those from grade school through college, the Boman Twin Cinemas where he worked during high school, and Oklahoma's Department of Human Services, where he worked for more than 40 years as an award-winning videographer in both training and communications, compassionately telling the stories of the most vulnerable among us.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Nancy Katherine Chambers and Judith Kathleen Chambers; sister-in-law, Jeri Mason; Uncle and Aunt, Richard and Lacey Ballmann; nephew, Eric Chambers Vanslavie; and cousin, Barbara Ballmann.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, and fur babies, Reggie and Everly; siblings, Marjorie Anne Chambers Vanslavie (Richard) and Sean Jeffrey Chambers (Tammy); brother-in-law, Eric R. Mason and sister-in-law, Karen Mason Bellman (John); his 'other brother', Eric F. Scholl (Jacque) and family; and adored nieces and nephews, Miranda Mason Delagarza (Rudy), Ryan Patrick Mason (Lexi), Brady Adam Barger, Briana Amber Barger, Matthew John Bellman (Josie), Leah Katherine Vanslavie, Nichole Ellison and Andy Ellis and families.

Michael will forever be remembered for the many lives he touched; his great love for his family, friends and all creatures great and small; his genuine kindness; his exceptional musical and photographic talent; his quick wit; and his natural empathy.

A Gathering and Time of Remembrance was held from 4pm – 7pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in mid-November.

Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care, 5757 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at

www.schaudtfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74145
(918) 523-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved