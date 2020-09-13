Michael Baron ChambersSeptember 6, 2020 at 11:11 p.m., our Michael B. left us for God's promised paradise – the place where he is fully restored, can run his 5-K a day, and play all day with his pups and parrot, Baron, Winston, Chance and Oliver. Where he can finally meet the musical greats, who helped shape his own amazing gift for lyric and song. Where he can celebrate never-ending life with family and friends already there, and where he awaits his Tweeter Girl, Denise, and all the others he loves so much. To the place where God will say to him, 'Well done, my son. Well done Michael B, welcome home."MICHAEL BARON CHAMBERS was born November 11, 1955 in Midland, Texas, to Robert Henry Chambers and Constance Irene (Ballmann) Chambers.He met the love of his life, Denise Irene Mason – and she, hers – in April 1979 while at The University of Tulsa, from which they both graduated. They were first married on January 4, 1980 and enjoyed more than 41 years together.Throughout his life, Michael naturally gathered people to him, with so many becoming life-long friends, including those from grade school through college, the Boman Twin Cinemas where he worked during high school, and Oklahoma's Department of Human Services, where he worked for more than 40 years as an award-winning videographer in both training and communications, compassionately telling the stories of the most vulnerable among us.He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Nancy Katherine Chambers and Judith Kathleen Chambers; sister-in-law, Jeri Mason; Uncle and Aunt, Richard and Lacey Ballmann; nephew, Eric Chambers Vanslavie; and cousin, Barbara Ballmann.He is survived by his wife, Denise, and fur babies, Reggie and Everly; siblings, Marjorie Anne Chambers Vanslavie (Richard) and Sean Jeffrey Chambers (Tammy); brother-in-law, Eric R. Mason and sister-in-law, Karen Mason Bellman (John); his 'other brother', Eric F. Scholl (Jacque) and family; and adored nieces and nephews, Miranda Mason Delagarza (Rudy), Ryan Patrick Mason (Lexi), Brady Adam Barger, Briana Amber Barger, Matthew John Bellman (Josie), Leah Katherine Vanslavie, Nichole Ellison and Andy Ellis and families.Michael will forever be remembered for the many lives he touched; his great love for his family, friends and all creatures great and small; his genuine kindness; his exceptional musical and photographic talent; his quick wit; and his natural empathy.A Gathering and Time of Remembrance was held from 4pm – 7pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in mid-November.Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care, 5757 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at