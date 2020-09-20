1/1
Paula Anne Karleskint
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Anne Karleskint

July 14, 1934-Sept. 5, 2020

Paula Anne Karleskint went to be with our Lord and her heavenly family on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Born July 14, 1934 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, she was one of six children with four younger sisters and one older brother. She graduated from Muskogee Central High School and attended the University of Virginia and Hillcrest Nursing School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she earned her diploma in nursing.

While attending nursing school, she married Charles John Doran and had one daughter. When his untimely death left her a widow and expecting her second child, she completed nursing school with two young daughters and the assistance of her sisters, mother and grandmother. In July 1958, she married Albert John Karleskint and had four more children. Raising her family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Albert practiced as a Dentist.

She loved nursing and worked as a nurse after her children started school, she also was an avid volunteer with such organizations as Neighbor for Neighbor, Meals on Wheels, Student Exchange Group and hosted many students from Mexico with her family, Red Cross providing emergency assistance after floods and tornadoes, in addition with many other charities and groups. She was an active member of Resurrection Parish in Tulsa in addition to exposing her children to various churches throughout Tulsa so that they could understand that our Lord was present for all people.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Ann Davis, Robin Karleskint, Julie Karleskint (Richard Yunker), John Karleskint, Michael Karleskint (Jane) and Matthew Karleskint (Jo Ellen); and 18 grandchildren, Amy Moore (Omar), Joseph Davis (Bettina), Andrea Maras (Lucas), Ashley DeRomanis (Jeremy), Alyssa Davis, Jonathan Davis, Aaron Karleskint, Adam Karleskint, Nathaniel Yunker, Samuel Yunker, Gavin Karleskint, Anthony Karleskint, Rachel Karleskint, Allyson Karleskint; her sisters, Ellen Jacobs, Katherine Browne, Leda Conner (Ralph), Elizabeth Clary (Beau); sister-in-law, Barbara Beshara (Joe); and her many nieces, nephews and other friends; in addition to thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is met in Heaven by her husband, Albert John Karleskint; her mother, Mary Francis Diffendaffer; father, Phillips Ralston Brooks; brother, Phillips Ralston Brooks II; great grandmother, Doris Ellen Paul, great grandfather, Carl Edward Paul; in addition to many other friends and family. A life well lived and loved by many.

There will be a Celebratory Mass on September 26, 2020 at 10 AM at the Church of Saint Mary, 1347 E. 49th Pl., Tulsa, OK 74105. Donations in her memory may be made to the Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or at https://tidewellhospice.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maloney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved