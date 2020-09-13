1/1
Perry Partney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry Partney

Perry Ward Partney was born on August 24, 1938 in Tulsa, OK, and was called home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020, surrounded by his family in Broken Arrow, OK. Perry went to the University of Tulsa and graduated in 1970. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Rearick, on September 16, 1960. Perry worked as an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance Company beginning in 1971 and retired after thirty-five years in 2006. Perry is survived by his wife, Yvonne Partney of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Joanna Due (Lowell) of Coweta, OK; daughter, Jennifer Fisher (David) of Tulsa, OK; and daughter, Julia Edwards (Chris) of Wagoner, OK; as well as seven grandchildren. www.hayhurstfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayhurst Funeral Home
1660 S Elm Pl
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
(918) 258-9623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayhurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved