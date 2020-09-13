Perry Partney
Perry Ward Partney was born on August 24, 1938 in Tulsa, OK, and was called home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020, surrounded by his family in Broken Arrow, OK. Perry went to the University of Tulsa and graduated in 1970. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Rearick, on September 16, 1960. Perry worked as an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance Company beginning in 1971 and retired after thirty-five years in 2006. Perry is survived by his wife, Yvonne Partney of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter, Joanna Due (Lowell) of Coweta, OK; daughter, Jennifer Fisher (David) of Tulsa, OK; and daughter, Julia Edwards (Chris) of Wagoner, OK; as well as seven grandchildren. www.hayhurstfuneralhome.com